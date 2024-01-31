Neither team were able to find the back of the net during the 90 minutes as the game finished 0-0- with spot kicks required to separate the two at Bloomfield Road.
In the shootout, it was the Seasiders who held their nerve, as Zac Ashworth missed the deciding penalty to give Neil Critchley’s side a 5-4 win.
Here’s the best photos from the drama:
1. Penalty shootout drama
The Seasiders overcame Bolton Wanderers on penalties. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Richard O'Donnell made the first save of the shootout to deny Dion Charles. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Ollie Norburn saw his effort saved by Joel Coleman. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Richard O'Donnell produced a big save to deny Jon Bodvarsson. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Kylian Kouassi saw his penalty saved. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Richard O'Donnell made a number of big saves throughout the match. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth