Blackpool V Bolton Wanderers: The best photos from the penalty shootout drama at Bloomfield Road- as the Seasiders progress

Blackpool have progressed to the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy after beating Bolton Wanderers on penalties.
By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 09:02 GMT

Neither team were able to find the back of the net during the 90 minutes as the game finished 0-0- with spot kicks required to separate the two at Bloomfield Road.

In the shootout, it was the Seasiders who held their nerve, as Zac Ashworth missed the deciding penalty to give Neil Critchley’s side a 5-4 win.

Here’s the best photos from the drama:

The Seasiders overcame Bolton Wanderers on penalties.

1. Penalty shootout drama

The Seasiders overcame Bolton Wanderers on penalties. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Richard O'Donnell made the first save of the shootout to deny Dion Charles.

2. Penalty shootout drama

Richard O'Donnell made the first save of the shootout to deny Dion Charles. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Ollie Norburn saw his effort saved by Joel Coleman.

3. Penalty shootout drama

Ollie Norburn saw his effort saved by Joel Coleman. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Richard O'Donnell produced a big save to deny Jon Bodvarsson.

4. Penalty shootout drama

Richard O'Donnell produced a big save to deny Jon Bodvarsson. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Kylian Kouassi saw his penalty saved.

5. Penalty shootout drama

Kylian Kouassi saw his penalty saved. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Richard O'Donnell made a number of big saves throughout the match.

6. Penalty shootout drama

Richard O'Donnell made a number of big saves throughout the match. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

