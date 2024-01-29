Blackpool are reportedly interested in Owen Moxon (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The 26-year-old has impressed this season with the Cumbrian side, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 26 appearances. After stints with Queen of the South and Annan Athletic, the midfielder made the move to Brunton Park in 2022, after previously being in the club’s academy as a youngster.

News & Star have reported that Moxon has opted not to sign a new deal with Carlisle, with his current deal set to expire in the summer- putting a number of clubs on red alert.

According to Alan Nixon, Blackpool are among the teams to have shown interest, alongside the current League One leaders. Neil Critchley’s side could be in the market for a new midfielder before the end of the transfer window on February 1, following the departure of Kenny Dougall- who has joined Thai side Buriram United for an undisclosed fee.

Elsewhere, former Seasiders striker Jerry Yates could be on the move again following his transfer from Bloomfield Road to Swansea City last year.

During his three years in Tangerine, the 27-year-old scored 46 goals in 139 games. Meanwhile, since his move to Wales, he has found the back of the net seven times in 31 games.