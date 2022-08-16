Will Jerry Yates be on penalty duty for Blackpool against QPR tonight?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Gary Madine still sidelined with a shin injury, Yates is likely to pick up the ball should the Seasiders win another penalty during tonight’s televised clash against QPR.

When asked if Yates remains on penalty duty, Appleton said: “I think so unless he tells me differently.

“I’m aware he’s got a decent record taking penalties and as long as he feels from a mindset point of view he’s in a good place…

“Having said that, it can depend on the emotion of the game. If we get a penalty against QPR and I get a feeling it’s not his night because he might not be playing well, I might change my mind.

“But as it stands at the minute he’s more than likely to be one that takes it.

Jerry Yates saw his penalty saved during Saturday's defeat to Swansea

“On Saturday he had a really good game and he still played well after he missed the penalty. Between himself and Shayne (Lavery) with the impact he had off the bench, they really set the tone in that second-half.

“He was in a really good place so I had no problems with him taking the penalty because of how he had done previously and how he was performing on the day.”

After firing Blackpool to promotion during the 2020/21 campaign, Yates endured a mixed campaign last time out, scoring eight times in 42 appearances.

“There will be part of him looking at the minutes he had on the pitch last season and the amount of goals he’s got and whether it’s a decent return or not,” Appleton concedes.

“From his point of view he’s just got to keep in a good place spirit wise. He’s a larger than life character in terms of what he brings off the pitch never mind on it, because he brings a lot of energy to both.