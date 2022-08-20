Will injuries to Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini force Blackpool to move urgently in the transfer market?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfield duo are expected to be sidelined for around four weeks and eight weeks respectively after suffering injuries during the midweek win against QPR.

The Seasiders were already keen to strengthen in central midfield anyway, but with a drop in numbers that need has now become more urgent.

When asked if the injuries will change Blackpool’s approach in the transfer market, Appleton said: “Maybe ever so slightly.

“Even if the two lads were fit, I still think we’re a little bit short in a couple of areas and as a squad to deal with the next three or four months or so.

“We would have been looking to do some work anyway, so the fact these two injuries have happened just strengthens the case.

“You can’t think ideally – and what I mean by that is you can’t think ‘we’ve got these amount of players’ and what the team potentially looks like because the reality is injuries are part of football.

“Sometimes you’re lucky enough to be able to cope with that because you’ve got big squads and big finances, but when you haven’t you’ve got to manage it as best as you possibly can.”

Appleton has already revealed he met with two free agents on Wednesday, despite only arriving back from QPR in the early hours of the morning.

A potential drawback of using this avenue is the free agent’s lack of match sharpness, but Appleton insists that won’t stop the club from signing a player if the right man becomes available.

“Ideally you want players who are ready to play,” he said.

“But the types of players I’m talking about at the minute might need a bit of time because they’ve not really done any training or had any contact with clubs.

“What they will do over a course of three or four weeks is give us options and give an opportunity to make an impact off the bench before being ready to start a game.”

When asked if Grant Ward could be a potential option for the Seasiders, Appleton simply said “no”.

Despite the injuries to Patino and Fiorini, which has left Blackpool a little short on numbers, Appleton still expects a couple of players to leave the club between now and the end of the transfer window.

The likes of Matty Virtue and Beryly Lubala have been left out in recent games, while Rob Apter is also expected to be loaned out.

Pool’s head coach added: “I’m a big fan of putting as many players on the bench as you genuinely think you’re going to use depending on the scenario, rather than just filling the bench.