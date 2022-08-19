Who will solve the midfield conundrum? How Blackpool could line-up against Burnley

Michael Appleton has something of a selection dilemma after influential midfielders Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini both suffered injuries during the midweek win against QPR.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders will line up at Turf Moor...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
Pool's number one was in magnificent form against QPR in midweek, making a number of pivotal saves.
2. RB - Jordan Gabriel
With Callum Connolly required in midfield, Gabriel - who was linked with Burnley earlier this summer - is likely to make his first start of the season.
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The skipper will be aiming for a repeat of his Man of the Match display against QPR in midweek.
4. CB - Rhys Williams
Over the last couple of games we've begun to see the roots of a blossoming partnership between Williams and Big Marv.
