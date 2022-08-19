News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
The Seasiders will be looking to make it two wins from two after Tuesday night's victory at Loftus Road

Who will solve the midfield conundrum? How Blackpool could line-up against Burnley

Blackpool make the short trip across Lancashire tomorrow looking to make it two wins from two in the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:52 am

Michael Appleton has something of a selection dilemma after influential midfielders Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini both suffered injuries during the midweek win against QPR.

Here’s how we think the Seasiders will line up at Turf Moor...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Pool's number one was in magnificent form against QPR in midweek, making a number of pivotal saves.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

With Callum Connolly required in midfield, Gabriel - who was linked with Burnley earlier this summer - is likely to make his first start of the season.

Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper will be aiming for a repeat of his Man of the Match display against QPR in midweek.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. CB - Rhys Williams

Over the last couple of games we've begun to see the roots of a blossoming partnership between Williams and Big Marv.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
BlackpoolBurnleyMichael AppletonLancashireQPR
Next Page
Page 1 of 3