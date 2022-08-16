Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino handed first league start in Blackpool's trip to QPR
Michael Appleton has handed a first league start to Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino for tonight’s televised clash against QPR.
The Seasiders make two changes to the side that lost so cruelly to Swansea City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.
Patino comes in for Sonny Carey to make his first league start for the Seasiders since joining on loan from Arsenal.
Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery is rewarded for his exceptional display off the bench at the weekend with a start in place of Theo Corbeanu.
Callum Connolly keeps his place at right-back ahead of Jordan Gabriel, who remains on the bench.
Gary Madine hasn’t travelled with the squad as a result of the bruised shin he picked up in the game against Stoke City earlier this month.
It keeps the striker on the sidelines with Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley – while Matty Virtue and Beryly Lubala don’t make the match day squad.
QPR star man Chris Willock was left out by Michael Beale despite recently returning from injury.
Beale’s side came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Sunderland on Saturday.
TEAMS
QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Johanssen, Field, Dozzell, Roberts, Chair, Dykes
Subs: Walsh, Kakay, Hamalainen, Masterson, Adomah, Shodipo, Armstrong
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Patino, Fiorini, Bowler, Lavery, Yates
Subs: Maxwell, Thorniley, Husband, Gabriel, Carey, Corbeanu, Hamilton
Referee: Andy Davies