Gary Madine misses out as Blackpool make two changes for Swansea City clash

Michael Appleton makes two changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Stoke City in their last league encounter.

Kenny Dougall and Theo Corbeanu come in for Matty Virtue and Madine, who are both left out of the squad altogether.

Madine missed Tuesday night’s cup defeat to Barrow with a knock after taking a bang to his shin against Stoke.

It means Dougall is handed a first league start of the season alongside Lewis Fiorini and Sonny Carey in midfield, while Charlie Patino is only named among the substitutes.

James Husband and Jordan Gabriel are also included on the bench after making their return from injury in midweek.

Beryly Lubala, meanwhile, is completely left out of the side as is Doug Tharme, who is now back in training.

Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Fiorini, Carey, Bowler, Corbeanu, Yates

Subs: Maxwell, Thorniley, Husband, Gabriel, Patino, Hamilton, Lavery

Swansea: Fisher, Manning, Cabango, Darling, Naughton, Sorinola, Fulton, Grimes, Latibeaudiere, Obafemi, Piroe

Subs: Benda, Cullen, Wood, Cooper, Congreve, Allen, Ntcham