Michael Appleton discusses Chris Maxwell's Blackpool future amid exit talk

It comes following recent speculation that the 32-year-old is looking to leave Bloomfield Road after recently losing the number one shirt to Dan Grimshaw.

Maxwell did start during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Barrow, but Appleton has made it abundantly clear Grimshaw is his man when it comes to league games.

When asked about what he expects from Maxwell, Appleton said: “It can be difficult but at the end of the day he’s an experienced player and I’m sure he’s been in this situation many times throughout his career.

“If he hasn’t, then it’s a new learning experience for him and it’s something he’s got to overcome. I’m sure he’ll do that.

“The amount of games he’s played in his career, I’m sure he’s had competition with all the clubs he’s been at so this should be nothing different for him.

“I don’t expect anything other than him showing a real professional attitude to try and win that jersey back.”

Could Maxwell depart Bloomfield Road between now and the end of the window?

On the chances of Maxwell departing between now and the end of the transfer window, Pool’s head coach added: “At this moment in time I’m expecting him to stay unless he tells me any different.”

Maxwell captained the Seasiders to promotion from League One during the 2020/21 season, keeping 23 clean sheets in the process.