Do Jordan Gabriel and James Husband come straight back in? How Blackpool could line up against Swansea City

Things are finally beginning to look a little bit more positive on the injury front, giving head coach Michael Appleton more players to choose from.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Russell Martin’s side tomorrow...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
Grimshaw will reclaim the number one shirt after Chris Maxwell started in the cup in midweek.
2. RB - Callum Connolly
While Jordan Gabriel made his return in midweek, Michael Appleton issued a warning for caution given the full-back has had no pre-season.
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
While the skipper is still getting to grips with Michael Appleton's style, he's still one of the first names on the team sheet.
4. CB - Rhys Williams
Jordan Thorniley has put himself in the frame after an impressive showing in midweek, but Michael Appleton is likely to stick with the Liverpool loanee.
