The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back after their penalty shootout defeat in the cup on Tuesday

Do Jordan Gabriel and James Husband come straight back in? How Blackpool could line up against Swansea City

Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats with a win against Swansea City.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:07 am

Things are finally beginning to look a little bit more positive on the injury front, giving head coach Michael Appleton more players to choose from.

Doug Tharme, Jordan Gabriel and James Husband are all back from injury, while Gary Madine could also be available.

Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Russell Martin’s side tomorrow...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Grimshaw will reclaim the number one shirt after Chris Maxwell started in the cup in midweek.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. RB - Callum Connolly

While Jordan Gabriel made his return in midweek, Michael Appleton issued a warning for caution given the full-back has had no pre-season.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

While the skipper is still getting to grips with Michael Appleton's style, he's still one of the first names on the team sheet.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB - Rhys Williams

Jordan Thorniley has put himself in the frame after an impressive showing in midweek, but Michael Appleton is likely to stick with the Liverpool loanee.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

