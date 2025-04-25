Wigan Athletic v Blackpool early team and injury news as 9 out and 1 doubt

Wigan v Blackpool early team and injury news. | Getty Images

Blackpool are on the road for the final time in League One this season.

The Seasiders have impressed on their travels this term, winning 10 of their 22 contests away from Bloomfield Road. That has seen Steve Bruce’s men pick up 34 points on their travels, putting them fifth in the League One away standings.

Blackpool make the short trip across Lancashire knowing their play-off hopes are all but over following their 2-1 defeat to Wrexham on Easter Monday. Should either Leyton Orient or Reading pick up a point in their respective games on Saturday then it would mathematically spell the end of their top six ambitions this term.

The Seasiders face a Wigan Athletic who have lost just two of their eight games under new boss Ryan Lowe. The Latics head into the contest unbeaten in their last five matches and sit 15th in the table on 53 points.

Here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

Wigan team news

Ollie Norburn - Out

Ollie Norburn looks set to leave Blackpool at the end of his deal this summer and is currently on loan at Wigan.

Norburn has missed the past four games due to a calf issue picked up in the 1-0 defeat to Bolton. If the midfielder was fit to feature, he would still be ineligible to face his former club as he continues his loan stay away from Bloomfield Road. Since his January departure, the 32-year-old has featured 14 times for Wigan.

Matt Smith - Out

Smith hasn’t been seen since Boxing Day after sustaining a hamstring issue, which then required surgery. The midfielder is yet to appear under new boss Lowe, who expects the 24-year-old to return in pre-season.

Joe Adams - Out

The 20-year-old has been sidelined since September after being ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury picked up while on loan at Bradford City.

Luke Chambers - Out

The Liverpool loanee, who joined the Latics in January, has returned to Anfield after suffering a season-ending back injury. The defender made 12 starts for Wigan prior to his setback.

Tyrese Francois - Out

Francois was on the verge of completing a return to the side after a four-month lay-off with an ankle issue before pulling a muscle, which will leave the midfielder out for a few weeks, according to Lowe.

Will Goodwin - Out

The Oxford United loanee has been out since February with a quad issue, having already suffered ankle ligament damage at the start of the campaign. Goodwin was expected to return to action in April but there remains no news of a comeback.

Silko Thomas - Out

Thomas will miss the remainder of the campaign after sustaining a knee injury in February, where he was stretchered off during the 1-1 draw against Lincoln City.

Stephen Sessegnon - Out

Sessegnon has been sidelined since February due to an unknown injury. Lowe has confirmed the 24-year-old is back in training having missed the Latics’ past 11 games.

Blackpool team news

Andy Lyons - Out

The defender remains out as the Seasiders manage his return from the sidelines. Lyons has been back in training for some time but is lacking match minutes having only featured in a friendly against Fylde last month. Pre-season will likely be the next time supporters will see the 24-year-old, who has been out since February 2024.

Sonny Carey - Doubt

The midfielder was a massive miss for the defeat to Wrexham on Monday. Carey missed the fixture due to a minor knee issue and Bruce is hoping the 24-year-old will return to training before Saturday’s trip to Wigan. The Seasiders will continue to assess before making a decision over his availability.