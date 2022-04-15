Wide pair return to Blackpool's starting line-up for Good Friday clash against West Brom

Despite the Baggies favouring a 3-5-2 system, Critchley has kept faith with the 4-4-2 formation that normally gets the best out of his side.

The two wingers have been swapped, with Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson returning to the starting line-up after surprisingly starting on the bench at Ewood Park last week.

Charlie Kirk and CJ Hamilton drop down to the bench, with the former left out of the match-day squad altogether.

The Gazette understands Richard Keogh was down to start, but he misses out through illness.

Ethan Robson and Jake Beesley are also left out of the squad, while Dan Grimshaw, Luke Garbutt, Dujon Sterling, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey all remain sidelined.

The Baggies, who are eight points adrift of the play-offs, drop England international goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as one of six changes from a 3-1 home defeat to Stoke City.

TEAMS

West Brom: Button, Clarke, O’Shea, Ajayi, Reach, Livermore, Molumby, Robinson, Furlong, Carroll, Grant

Subs: Palmer, Townsend, Bartley, Kipre, Phillips, Gardner-Hickman, Diangana

Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Anderson, Lavery, Madine

Subs: Moore, James, Virtue, Dale, Hamilton, Yates, Beesley