Neil Critchley declines to comment on latest Blackpool speculation involving Peterborough United's Oliver Norburn
Neil Critchley has wished Oliver Norburn all the best in his recovery from injury but has opted against commenting on the latest transfer speculation.
Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry recently revealed an agreement was in place for their midfielder to join Blackpool at the end of the season.
But those plans have been scuppered by Posh’s club captain suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury which could keep him on the sidelines for as long as nine months.
Fry’s comments come after Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony disclosed an £800k fee had been agreed with an “unnamed club” in his 'Hard Truth' podcast which was widely believed to be the Seasiders as they had tried to sign Norburn in January.
Responding to those comments, Critchley told The Gazette: “I’ve not seen that.
“I saw the unfortunate news that Oliver has picked up a serious injury. For any footballer to suffer an injury like that is not very nice, so I wish him all the best.
“I won’t comment on the other part though. But I honestly haven’t seen it, I’ve not looked.”
The Seasiders were understood to be close to agreeing a deal for the 29-year-old during the final days of the January transfer window.
Norburn is keen to move back up to the North West as he wants to be closer to his family, who live in the Bolton area.
That’s despite only making the move to London Road at the start of the season from Shrewsbury Town, signing a three-year deal with his new club.