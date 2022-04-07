Blackpool target sees summer move to 'unnamed club' fall through after suffering serious injury
A player strongly linked with Blackpool during the January transfer window has had a summer move fall through after suffering a long-term injury.
The Seasiders were understood to be close to agreeing a deal for Peterborough United captain Ollie Norburn during the final days of the January transfer window.
Norburn was keen to move back up to the North West as he wanted to be closer to his family, who live in the Bolton area.
However, a deal never materialised and Pool were unable to bring in a central midfield like they wanted, despite lodging late bids on deadline day.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has now revealed an £800,000 deal with an unnamed club for the summer has fallen through.
It comes after the 29-year-old suffered a serious knee ligament injury, which could keep him on the sidelines for as long as nine months.
“I’m gutted for Ollie,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.
“I’m gutted for the team who will miss an influential player and I’m gutted for the club because we had an £800k deal lined up for him. That’s not me being heartless because I feel for the player who wants to rejoin his family up north.
“That money would have gone towards rebuilding the squad. We will work around it and it’s my job to navigate a way through the transfer market to bring success back to the club.
“The transfer department has done a great job over the last two years to help the club through a horrible couple of years financially with hardly any income.”
Meanwhile Norburn has thanked Peterborough fans for their messages of support as he begins his rehabilitation.
“Gutted my season has been cut short,” he said.
“It’s a long road ahead, but I’m already determined to be back fitter and stronger.
“Thanks to the fans for their continued support in what has been a difficult season.”