Blackpool boss Neil Critchley nominated for Championship's manager of the month award for third time

It’s recognition for Blackpool’s impressive form in March, where they collected seven points from their three games in a month disrupted by the international break.

Critchley’s men began the month with a 1-0 win at Stoke City, which was their first win on their travels since October.

Blackpool followed that up with another 1-0 win, this time at home to Swansea City, before being held to a goalless draw by Sheffield United.

“Collecting seven points from three games without conceding a goal may not be quite enough for a late promotion charge this season, but Critchley has rekindled the Tangerines’ dreams with a second successive stellar campaign,” the EFL said in a release announcing his nomination.

This is the third time Critchley has been nominated this season and the fifth since being appointed in March 2020.

Critchley is joined on the shortlist by West Brom boss Steve Bruce, Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper and Cardiff City’s Steve Morison.

Bruce and West Brom collected eight points from four games last month, while Cooper’s Forest picked up seven like the Seasiders.

The highest points haul in March came from Cardiff, who won three and drew one during an unbeaten month for the Bluebirds.

James Bree (Luton Town), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) and Djed Spence have been shortlisted in the player of the month category.

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer, now at Salford City, faces competition from ex-Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton in League Two’s manager of the month shortlist.

Paul Simpson (Carlisle United) and Matty Taylor (Exeter City) also join them on the four-man list.

Former Seasider Leam Richardson, now boss of League One title challengers Wigan Athletic, is nominated for the League One version alongside Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Steve Cotterill (Shrewsbury Town) and Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle).

The judging panel for the manager of the month award comprises former Barnsley boss Danny Wilson, Sky Sports EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan and SkyBet EFL trader Ivor Davies.