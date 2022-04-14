West Brom to drop England international goalkeeper for Good Friday clash against Blackpool

The club’s regular number one, who has been capped three times by the Three Lions, is out of contract at the end of the season and intends to run down his deal.

The former Preston North End man has been strongly linked with a return to another of his former clubs Manchester United.

It’s given Bruce little option but to hand an opportunity to backup shot stopper David Button, who is aged 33.

“David Button will play,” Bruce confirmed at his pre-Blackpool press conference.

“I had a word with Sam. Sam looks as if he's decided to let his contract run down and that is his prerogative.

“We haven't been able to get him a deal, so I'll have a look at Button and see how he does.”

Johnstone, who was born in Preston, looks set to leave the Baggies at the end of the season

Sitting eight points adrift of the top six, Bruce’s side realistically have little chance of keeping their season alive.

Only four points separate the Seasiders and West Brom in the Championship table, despite the Baggies being strongly tipped for promotion at the start of the campaign.

“Blackpool have done fantastically well and they’ve got their house in order having been in turmoil for years,” Bruce said.

“I can only say congratulations to the manager Neil Critchley for getting them promoted and then also keeping them in the Championship. It’s a fantastic achievement.

“After Blackpool we travel to Forest who I think are a threat to everybody in this division.