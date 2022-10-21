Why the Lancashire derby between Blackpool and Preston North End is NOT available to stream

That’s despite the game kicking off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, which falls outside the UK’s 2.45pm-5.15pm Saturday blackout.

The fixture at Bloomfield Road hasn’t been selected for live TV coverage, but was instead brought forward on police advice.

For those supporters based in the UK who don’t have a ticket, they won’t be able to watch the game legally.

Overseas supporters, however, can watch the game via their club’s respective streaming platform.

Making the game available to watch on iFollow – or Tangerine TV in Blackpool’s case – is at the home side’s discretion. However, Blackpool opted not to.

This has caused some anger among Preston’s fans who would have liked to have streamed the game either at home or in a pub.

PNE said in a statement earlier this week: “If you’re not going to the game this weekend, you can listen live on iFollow PNE.

“The decision to stream the game to fans in the UK and Ireland is at the discretion of the home club, who have opted not to make this available.”

Last season, Preston beamed the game back to Deepdale for their supporters without tickets to watch. Blackpool also did the same for the reverse fixture.

However, The Gazette understands that no request was made by Preston on this occasion to beam back the game.