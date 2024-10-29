Richard O’Donnell was preferred to Harry Tyrer in goal for Blackpool in Monday night’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Strikes from Dion Rankine and Matt Smith had given the visitors the lead at Bloomfield Road, before own goals from Jason Kerr and Will Aimson respectively at the end of each half gifted the Seasiders a point.

Assistant coach Steve Agnew made six changes for the fixture, on the back of last week’s 5-1 defeat away to Peterborough United.

This included a switch in between the sticks, following a few difficult weeks for Everton loanee Tyrer.

The 22-year-old had started eight consecutive League One games before the visit of Wigan, but was taken out of the firing line for the more-experienced O’Donnell.

“Harry has done well, he’s made saves at crucial times for us in games, and he’s a terrific young goalkeeper,” Agnew said.

“In the last few games we’ve conceded goals; we’re not saying that’s all down to the goalkeeper because it’s not, we made changes in the back four as well. Although we conceded two goals tonight, so we can still improve in that department; we were a threat at the top end of the pitch.

“It’s always a big call because you don’t change your goalkeeper very often. Harry has fitted in the dressing room well, but we’ve got Rich’s (O’Donnell) experience, and we felt we need that voice behind the back line.

“We had Penno (Matthew Pennington) in there, Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) is experienced. Evo (Lee Evans) was back as captain. Right down the spine of the team we felt we needed that little bit more experience.

“Banksy (Steve Banks) will have a good chat with Harry. We’re there to support all of the players, all we want is maximum performance out of every player.

“Harry has done well, but we had conceded a few goals and we wanted to give Rich the number one journey tonight.”