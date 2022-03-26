Why Blackpool's Marvin Ekpiteta feels he still has to prove himself despite impressive rise through the leagues
Marvin Ekpiteta feels like he always has to prove himself despite his impressive rise through the football pyramid.
Read More
The Blackpool defender, who recently signed a new deal at Bloomfield Road, was playing his football in non-league as recently as three years ago.
After playing for the likes of Chelmsford City, Concord Rangers and East Thurrock United, the 26-year-old finally got his break in the Football League when he helped Leyton Orient win promotion from the top tier of non-league.
Since signing for the Seasiders in July 2020, the centre-back has stepped up the leagues once again in both League One and the Championship.
While Ekpiteta always felt he was equipped to play at a high level, he knew he still had to put in the hard yards.
“I always knew I was good enough and I always knew I could make the step-up, but even now I feel I have to prove it. I have to show it,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.
“There’s no point me saying I’m good enough, I have to show I am.
“Whatever level I’m at, I just focus on getting used to it and then I can see the next level after that.”
Ekpiteta added: “I think I’ve played in five different leagues in five seasons now, so it’s been a slow, steady pace.
“I was playing part-time for about three-and-a-half years and I did about 20 different jobs.
“I just did anything I could really because I just wanted to play football full-time, but I obviously had to work to make enough to live basically.
“I did some different jobs. I was a teaching assistant, a delivery driver, worked in retail, restaurants, everything really!
“Being a teaching assistant was probably the favourite job I had though, that gave me the most joy. It was the most rewarding.”
When asked what has been the biggest step-up in the last five years, Ekpiteta said: “This season, League One to Championship.
“Teams are a lot more clinical and there’s some massive clubs in this division, so it’s been the biggest jump for me. At the start of the season I was like ‘woah, this is proper now’.”