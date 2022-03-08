Blackpool announce major news as prized asset Marvin Ekpiteta is tied down to new deal

The centre-back’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, albeit the club did hold an option to extend by 12 months.

But the 26-year-old, one of the club’s prized assets, has agreed a new deal that will keep him at Bloomfield Road until 2024.

The new contract doesn’t include an option to extend, however.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal at Blackpool and I’m excited to see what the next few years holds,” Ekpiteta said.

“I’ve been here for nearly two seasons now and I’m enjoying it up here and so are my family. I’m enjoying playing my football and it’s nice to sign for a bit longer.

“I’ve developed loads under the gaffer and improved my game on-and-off the pitch. I just want to keep getting better and better.”

Ekpiteta, who has captained the Seasiders this season in the absence of Chris Maxwell, has made 66 appearances since joining the club in the summer of 2020.

The defender has scored five times since signing on a free transfer from Leyton Orient.

Ekpiteta was plying his trade in non-league as recent as two years ago, but he’s made the step up with ease whenever he’s moved up divisions.

The former Chelmsford City, Concord Rangers and East Thurrock man played a leading role in Blackpool’s promotion from League One last season.

Having originally started this campaign as the substitute, the defender soon came into the side and made himself a regular, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

Attention will inevitably now turn to Josh Bowler, who is also out of contract at the end of the season, albeit with an option.