Blackpool to face Neil Critchley's former side Liverpool in FA Lancs Cup after Reds overcome Preston North End

Blackpool will face Neil Critchley’s former side Liverpool in the semi-finals of the FA Lancashire Senior Cup.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:06 pm

The Reds overcame Blackpool’s fierce rivals Preston North End this afternoon to claim their spot in the final four.

Liverpool, who are in Champions League action against Internazionale tonight, named a youthful side which included the likes of Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson.

Preston, on the other hand, named a starting XI that included several first-teamers, but they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at their Euxton-based training ground.

Matthew Olosunde, Paul Huntingdon, Sean Maguire and Josh Murphy were among those to start for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Blackpool will now travel to Merseyside for a place in the final, while Accrington Stanley face Burnley in the other semi-final.

Blackpool sealed their place in the last four with a 2-0 win against Everton back in November.

The Seasiders will face Neil Critchley's former side in the semi-finals of the FA Lancashire Senior Cup

CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet on that occasion on his return from injury, while the other goal came via a youth-team trialist.

Stuart Moore, Dujon Sterling, Ollie Casey, Owen Dale and Ewan Bange also featured in the game, which was played behind closed doors at Everton’s Finch Farm training complex.

Goals from Sonny Carey (2) and Oliver Sarkic sealed a 3-0 victory against Fleetwood Town in the first round of the competition.

