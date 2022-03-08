Kevin Stewart sets sights high in bid for big finish to Blackpool season

Back-to-back wins over Reading and Stoke City have left Neil Critchley’s side 14th with 11 games to play in their first season back in the second tier and midfielder Stewart is eyeing a strong finish.

Firmly re-established at the heart of operations alongside Kenny Dougall after an injury-hit campaign, the 28-year-old said: “For a while now we’ve been looking up.

Kevin Stewart has re-established himself in the Blackpool midfield alongside Kenny Dougall

“There were times when we were really beginning to believe and then we’d have some unfortunate results, like against Bournemouth when we conceded two in the last minute.

“Back at the start of the season we’d come up from the division below but now we’re disappointed we’re not higher up.

"We know we should be higher. We should have seen out a few more results and got some more points but we’re pushing forward now.

”The Jamaica international played the full game at Stoke, where Pool’s patience was rewarded with a late goal which was enough to clinch the points.

“It was a really good performance and the win was well deserved,” Stewart added.

“The only downside is that we should have been a few goals ahead in the first half because we had some really good chances.

“Going into half-time, we just didn’t want it to be another of those cases where we missed some chances and they come back, stole one and it’s a robbery. I don’t think our hearts could have taken that again. I’m really happy we were able to see it out and get a clean sheet.”

The late winner came courtesy of Stewart's former Hull City teammate Josh Bowler, who has scored in six of his last eight games.

“It was a big relief when Josh’s goal went in,” said Stewart. “The good thing about this win is that we stayed patient and we finished really strong. We’re a fit team.

"They got on top a little bit at times in the second half. They had a few spells when they came on strong but I always knew if we held out we would create some chances.”