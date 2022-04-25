Why Blackpool's Chris Maxwell believes time out through injury proved to be an 'invaluable experience'

Blackpool’s club captain has endured an injury-hit campaign this season due to suffering two serious quad injuries.

It means the 31-year-old, who is now back in the side following Dan Grimshaw’s recent concussion, has only made 18 appearances in league and cup this term.

Maxwell admits it’s been difficult having to watch on from the sidelines for much of the campaign, but he believes he’s come through the other side a stronger person.

“I feel really good,” he said.

“It was a difficult period for me and it was a bit of the unknown, but that time out on the sideline for me was an invaluable experience.

“I was able to approach things differently, assess and reflect and I think I’ve come through it and improved a couple of things, so I’m all good now.”

Maxwell has now started the last four games for Blackpool

Maxwell was speaking after Blackpool battled to a hard-earned 1-1 draw against play-off chasing Luton Town on Saturday.

Neil Critchley’s side now only have three games remaining this term, beginning with a trip to already relegated Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Despite winning just one of their last seven games, the 6-1 demolition of Birmingham City on Easter Monday, Maxwell insists the Seasiders are still performing well and are keen to finish the campaign as strong as possible.

“You look at the Preston game, you look at the West Brom game as well as these last two games, we’ve been well within the games,” the keeper added.

“We’ve been at it, we’ve been working hard, we’ve not let up in training, our attitude and our approach has been no different to what it was at the start of the season.

“The manager doesn’t allow that, the players and us as senior players don’t allow that to happen and the characters within the dressing room aren’t of that type.