Nathan Jones claims linesman apologised for disallowing Luton Town's late 'goal' against Blackpool

Admiral Muskwe tapped home what Luton fans thought would be a late winner in the 92nd minute of the game.

But the linesman on the far side had already raised his flag for a foul in the build-up.

It meant the two sides shared the points thanks to Gary Madine’s leveller from the penalty spot.

“We haven’t been anywhere near our best today, but we’ve had some clear chances to have won the game,” Jones told Luton’s official website.

"What we always do is create chances and we had some glorious opportunities to have won the game.

"I thought we did right at the end, it’s perfectly legit and to be fair to him, the linesman has apologised, he’s got a big decision wrong and he should have waited. He didn’t and he’s given a real harsh decision. The big decisions have gone against us today.

“He's got beyond him, used his strength and crossed it. It’s a perfectly legit goal, it’s how we score goals but he’s put his flag up and gone early. He knows he has made a mistake, he’s big enough to own up but it’s a big mistake they’ve made.

On his side not being at their best, the Welshman added: “It’s not nervousness. When we play the way we do, we need energy and we’re 44 games into a Championship season.

"We’re picking up so many injuries lately but the shifts the boys are putting in is taking its toll.

"They are fresh, they can keep four up top, they play in such a way and they were probably the all-round better team today but we created the better chances to have won the game.