Luton Town 1-1 Blackpool: Gary Madine on the mark as points are shared in early kick-off

The Seasiders had to battle back from a goal down after Elijah Adebayo gave the play-off chasing home side an early lead with the aid of a heavy deflection.

But Neil Critchley’s side were, in the main, the better side in general play during the first-half.

Nevertheless, they had to wait until the start of the second-half to get back on level terms as Madine netted from 12 yards after CJ Hamilton had been tripped.

Both sides pushed for a winner in front of the Sky Sports cameras but a point was probably a fair result on the balance of play.

It means Pool, who only have three games left to play, still only have one away win to their name since October. But a draw away to a play-off chasing side certainly can’t be sniffed at.

The Seasiders made just one change to their side from the 6-1 demolition of Birmingham City on Easter Monday.

Gary Madine signals to the Luton fans after levelling the scores from the spot

Jake Beesley kept his spot in the side, but was partnered in attack by Gary Madine who replaced Shayne Lavery.

Elsewhere, Luke Garbutt returned from injury and illness to be named among the substitutes alongside Josh Bowler.

Dan Grimshaw, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey remain sidelined.

Reece James, Ethan Robson and Owen Dale were left out.

Luton, who knew they could guarantee their spot in the play-offs with a victory with other results going their way, made the perfect start to the game, scoring after just two minutes.

It came from their first venture forward, but from Blackpool’s point of view it was a sloppy goal to concede.

Elijah Adebayo was allowed to get past James Husband too easily, granting him time and space to unleash a shot which settled in the far corner of Chris Maxwell’s net via the aid of a deflection off Richard Keogh.

Blackpool, that moment aside, had actually started the game fairly brightly, with CJ Hamilton looking lively on the right wing.

The winger teed up Charlie Kirk who was blocked by a strong challenge in the box, before blazing over with a volley from the edge of the box from Husband’s left-wing cross.

The Seasiders remained on the front foot though and continued to put Luton’s backline under plenty of pressure, with crosses coming in from wide positions.

Beesley and Madine were also linking up well in attack, closing down constantly and looking to force mistakes high up the pitch.

The visitors were almost undone for a second time on 18 minutes when Harry Cornick was picked out in space following a clever ball into the Blackpool box.

But Maxwell stood tall to make an important save just as the Hatters looked set to double their lead.

At the other end, Blackpool continued to cause Luton problems. Hamilton especially was getting into some great positions on the right time and time again.

The winger was picked out by a clever ball from Callum Connolly on one occasion. Hamilton cut inside his man to open the angle but rather than shoot, he delayed and his eventual shot was blocked when Luton were able to crowd men around the ball.

As good as the Seasiders had been, Luton still looked dangerous in spurts and were able to fashion some good openings.

On one such occasion, Cornick was left completely unmarked from Robert Snodrass’ dangerous left-wing cross but, thankfully for Pool, missed the target with his header.

Luton emerged the stronger side at the start of the second-half, Richard Keogh required to make an important block to deny Allan Campbell.

But Blackpool were gifted a route back into the game when CJ Hamilton was blatantly as he surged into the Luton box, giving referee John Brooks no option but to point to the spot.

With Jerry Yates on the bench, Madine took responsibility and drilled home in emphatic fashion.

The game became a bit bitty at this point with stoppages galore thanks to some soft refereeing, who was pulling up every little misdemeanour.

A quick Kenny Dougall free-kick picked out Hamilton in space, the winger cutting the ball back into the six-yard box where Isted just claimed the ball ahead of the waiting Madine.

The Hatters, meanwhile, continued to cause problems from their long throws into the box, one falling to substitute Admiral Muskwe who was denied from close range by a strong hand from Maxwell.

Luton felt they should have been awarded a penalty with 12 minutes to go when Callum Connolly appeared to wrestle Adebayo to the ground in the box, but the referee waved away the appeals.

With only seven minutes remaining, Hamilton wasted a golden chance to put Blackpool in front as he blazed well over after taking a great touch to surge into the Luton box.

A moment later, Madine - leaning back - headed wide from Husband’s left-wing cross as the Seasiders pressed for a late winner.

Luton also had their eyes on a dramatic late second though, as substitute Cameron Jerome headed just wide from another fine Snodgrass cross.

The home fans thought their side had won it in stoppage time when the superbly named Admiral Muskwe tapped home into an empty net, but the linesman’s flag was already raised for a foul in the build-up.

TEAMS

Luton: Isted, Potts (Lansbury), Bradley (Muskwe), Lockyer, Bell, Kioso, Campbell, Naismith, Snodgrass, Cornick (Jerome), Adebayo

Subs not used: Thorpe, Horlick, Mendes Gomes, Hylton

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Anderson, Hamilton, Kirk (Bowler), Beesley (Lavery), Madine

Subs not used: Moore, Garbutt, Thorniley, Virtue, Yates

Referee: John Brooks