Luton Town v Blackpool: Live updates from televised clash at Kenilworth Road

Blackpool take on Luton Town live on Sky Sports today, with the game kicking off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 10:00 am

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...

Today's game at Kenilworth Road kicks off at the earlier time of 12.30pm

Luton Town v Blackpool - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:27

  • LIVE: Luton 1-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders looking to build on Easter Monday demolition of Birmingham City
  • Luton can guarantee a play-off finish with a win and if other results go their way
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:27

FULL TIME

FT: Luton 1-1 Blackpool

A hard-earned point. Probably a fair one on the balance of play.

Another one of those “what if?” games though…

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:24

92 - No goal

Luton fans think they've got a late winner but the referee's flag is up for a foul in the build-up.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:21

90 - Stoppage time

Four minutes to find a winner.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:17

86 - Wide

Luton sub Cameron Jerome heads wide from another fine Robert Snodgrass cross.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:15

84 - Chance!

Gary Madine, leaning back, heads just wide from James Husband’s cross.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:14

83 - Oh dear

CJ Hamilton takes a great touch to surge into the box but gets his shot all wrong, blazing well over.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:13

82 - Close

CJ Hamilton whips in a great cross from the left but Luton just about deal with it.

Pool pressing for a winner here.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:10

79 - Goalkeeping

Chris Maxwell off his line quickly to deny Harry Cornick. Good bit of goalkeeping there.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:09

78 - No penalty

Luton feel they should have a penalty as Callum Connolly and Elijah Adebayo tussle for the ball in the box.

Nothing given.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:07

76 - Second change

Keshi Anderson takes it and blazes it well over. Should have left it for Connolly.

Meanwhile, Shayne Lavery is on for Jake Beesley.

