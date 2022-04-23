Luton Town v Blackpool: Live updates from televised clash at Kenilworth Road

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...
Luton Town v Blackpool - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:27
- LIVE: Luton 1-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to build on Easter Monday demolition of Birmingham City
- Luton can guarantee a play-off finish with a win and if other results go their way
FULL TIME
FT: Luton 1-1 Blackpool
A hard-earned point. Probably a fair one on the balance of play.
Another one of those “what if?” games though…
92 - No goal
Luton fans think they've got a late winner but the referee's flag is up for a foul in the build-up.
90 - Stoppage time
Four minutes to find a winner.
86 - Wide
Luton sub Cameron Jerome heads wide from another fine Robert Snodgrass cross.
84 - Chance!
Gary Madine, leaning back, heads just wide from James Husband’s cross.
83 - Oh dear
CJ Hamilton takes a great touch to surge into the box but gets his shot all wrong, blazing well over.
82 - Close
CJ Hamilton whips in a great cross from the left but Luton just about deal with it.
Pool pressing for a winner here.
79 - Goalkeeping
Chris Maxwell off his line quickly to deny Harry Cornick. Good bit of goalkeeping there.
78 - No penalty
Luton feel they should have a penalty as Callum Connolly and Elijah Adebayo tussle for the ball in the box.
Nothing given.
76 - Second change
Keshi Anderson takes it and blazes it well over. Should have left it for Connolly.
Meanwhile, Shayne Lavery is on for Jake Beesley.