Why Blackpool must manage the fitness of Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old almost helped assist an unlikely late equaliser for Appleton’s men, providing a cross for Kenny Dougall who headed disappointingly wide in the dying moments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite making his first appearance in tangerine, Poveda is lacking in game time and is unlikely to feature too heavily over the coming weeks.

However, Appleton still expects the summer recruit to play a part.

“He’s got good feet, he’s very quick and he’s direct,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“He needs minutes because he’s not had much game time. He’s fit and ready but we’re going to have to manage his minutes over the next five or six weeks before he’s fully up to speed.

Poveda made his debut off the bench on Tuesday night

“If he can come off the bench and make an impact, maybe start a game and give us an hour…

“But when I talk about a lack of quality in the squad, he’s definitely got that.”

The wide man has already made 18 first-team appearances for Leeds but he currently finds himself down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Poveda did enjoy a brief stint in the Championship last season with Tuesday night’s opponents Blackburn, making 10 appearances and scoring once before his loan spell was cut short through injury.