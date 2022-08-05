Why Arsenal star is looking forward to being taken out of his comfort zone with Blackpool

The 18-year-old has been on the fringes of Mike Arteta’s first-team squad and made two senior appearances for the Gunners last season.

But the England Under-19 international believes a temporary move to Bloomfield Road could be the best thing for his development.

“I’m buzzing, it’s a really great opportunity for me and I feel like I’m ready for this next stage of my career,” Patino said.

“Speaking to Michael (Appleton), it was a really great feeling he gave to me and I’m just really excited to get going.

“Coming down into the Championship, the players are going to be a lot older and a lot more experienced than myself, so it will take me out of my comfort zone and that will ultimately develop me as a player on and off the pitch as well.

Patino will spend the season on loan with the Seasiders

“When I was doing research on the club I noticed a lot of the players he’s brought through. Not only at Blackpool but at Lincoln as well.

“Ultimately he’s a really good manager and I’m really excited to work with him. He’s given me that trust to come to Blackpool and I just want to show everyone what I can do on the pitch.”

While the Seasiders will have done plenty of research on Patino, the youngster has also done his homework on Blackpool too.

“I had a little chat with them and they had the most praise for the club,” Patino added.