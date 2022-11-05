Where does Michael Appleton see the returning Keshi Anderson playing for Blackpool?

While Anderson is unlikely to be risked from the start against his hometown club, he could be handed his first appearance of the season off the bench.

Where the attacking-midfielder plays is still up for debate though, with Anderson capable of playing in a midfield three, as a number 10 or even out wide.

When asked for his view on where Anderson is best suited, Appleton said: “I don’t know at this moment in time because we’ve not had the opportunity to use him.

“What I do know is he’s more than capable of playing in two or three positions and over a period of time, whether it’s as an eight, off the sides or as a 10 at times like he did at Swindon and his younger days at Crystal Palace.

“One thing for sure is that he’s a quality player, a talented player, so we want to get as many minutes as we can out of him.

Keshi Anderson is closing in on his first appearance of the season

“It will be a little bit organic in terms of whether he plays in one of those positions or all three of them.”

Anderson isn’t the only player capable of playing in more than one position, with the likes of James Husband, Callum Connolly and Grant Ward also possessing that quality.

Given Blackpool’s relatively small squad size, Blackpool’s ability to adapt will prove crucial over the coming months.

“We have to be versatile,” Appleton added.

“When you’ve got a smaller group and haven’t got the budgets as big as some of the bigger sides in the division, you have to be a little bit more creative.