Is Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino likely to return for Blackpool's clash against Luton Town?

The midfielder missed the midweek trip to West Brom with a bout of illness, as the Seasiders slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the Hawthorns.

Speaking this morning, head coach Michael Appleton has revealed the 19-year-old has yet to return to training.

“He’s still suffering a little bit, he’s not trained (since Tuesday night),” he said.

“He’s still not great, but we will obviously assess him this morning and see where he’s at.

“He got wiped out a little bit with this bug. We’ve got him on antibiotics but it will be a 50/50 call at this stage, maybe even less depending how he is this morning.”

Elsewhere, Saturday’s game will also come too soon for Liam Bridcutt, who continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

But there is better news regarding Keshi Anderson, who is likely to be named in the squad for the first time this season.

“Keshi he will be in and around the squad tomorrow,” Appleton added.

“We’re happy he’s come through the training sessions, so he’s made himself available for the squad.

“It would be a risk to start the game because he’s not played any minutes so far this season. He played a half of a development game in midweek and he came through it fine and trained normally since then.

“Now we’re just looking forward to having him in and around the fold again because from the minute I’ve walked through the door I’ve not had an opportunity to get him involved.”

With only three games remaining until the Championship breaks for the World Cup, Appleton revealed Bridcutt could also be missing for the midweek clash against Middlesbrough as well.

“That will possibly come too soon as well,” Appleton said.

“He’s not been with the group as of yet. He’s been doing bits with the medical staff.

“But the type of player he is, if we get him on the grass, whether it’s Monday, Tuesday…then the type of player he is he will make himself available for the last game before the break.”