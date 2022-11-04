Why crossing could be the key to unlocking Championship defences for Blackpool

That’s according to head coach Michael Appleton, whose side have enjoyed plenty of success in front of goal via that avenue in recent weeks.

Jerry Yates has been a particular beneficiary, waltzing into the box late to either fire or head home at the back post during his recent run of seven goals in five games.

A lot of his recent strikes have come via this means, which has helped the striker top the Championship’s scoring charts with nine league goals.

Evaluating his side’s recent improvement from crosses, Appleton told The Gazette: “We try and do a lot of stuff where we switch the play early, especially when we play against a side with a back three.

“A lot of teams in this league play with a three now, it’s almost unusual when you don’t see it. We’re probably one of few teams that play with a four the majority of the time.

“We know to have success with that you have to switch the ball and move the ball quickly and when you do so, and do it early enough, you can get early crosses in where they’re not set and not in a position to defend it.

A number of Jerry Yates' recent goals have come from attacking wide crosses