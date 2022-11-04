News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Michael Appleton may have little option but to freshen up his Blackpool side

Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Luton Town clash - photo gallery

It’s back to Bloomfield Road this weekend for Blackpool as they look to bounce back from their midweek disappointment with a win against Luton Town.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Head coach Michael Appleton has admitted he may be forced into making changes to keep his players fresh after a below-par display against West Brom on Tuesday night.

That’s easier said than done though, with options still worryingly light on the ground.

Charlie Patino is a doubt once again, while this game comes too soon for Liam Bridcutt. Keshi Anderson could return to the squad, however, although he’s unlikely to be risked from the start.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up against the Hatters...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

I expect Maxi to keep the number one shirt, unless Appleton wants to spring another surprise.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

2. RB - Callum Connolly

Connolly could really do with a rest, but unfortunately Pool don't have the luxury of a back-up right-back.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper will have to be at the top of his game to deal with Luton's physical frontline.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

4. CB - Rhys Williams

Like Connolly, Jordan Thorniley could also do with a rest. Unlike at right-back, Appleton does have backup in the centre of defence.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Michael AppletonBlackpoolKeshi AndersonLuton TownWest Brom
Next Page
Page 1 of 3