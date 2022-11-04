Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Luton Town clash - photo gallery
It’s back to Bloomfield Road this weekend for Blackpool as they look to bounce back from their midweek disappointment with a win against Luton Town.
Head coach Michael Appleton has admitted he may be forced into making changes to keep his players fresh after a below-par display against West Brom on Tuesday night.
That’s easier said than done though, with options still worryingly light on the ground.
Charlie Patino is a doubt once again, while this game comes too soon for Liam Bridcutt. Keshi Anderson could return to the squad, however, although he’s unlikely to be risked from the start.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up against the Hatters...
Page 1 of 3