When will Blackpool hear a verdict on Sonny Carey's red card appeal? And could an extra game be added?
Blackpool have decided to appeal the red card shown to Sonny Carey during Saturday’s enthralling 3-3 draw against Burnley.
The midfielder was shown a straight red by referee Keith Stroud for a cynical clip on Ian Maatsen as Burnley looked to break on the counter.
Maatsen was also shown his marching orders after retaliating angrily, sprinting over to Carey and forcibly barging him to the ground.
According to the FA, Carey’s foul was deemed to be serious foul play, which carries a three-game suspension. However that will be rescinded if Blackpool’s appeal is successful.
Speaking after the game, head coach Michael Appleton said Carey wasn’t the type of player to intentionally hurt an opposition player.
“I was just joking in the dressing room that I’ve not seen Sonny make a tackle in the 10 weeks I’ve been here at the football club, whether it’s in training or in a game,” he told The Gazette.
“He’s not that type of lad, he’s not a cynical player in any way, shape or form.”
As for Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, he took a different view, claiming his player Maatsen was “booted” off the pitch.
I think you are allowed a reaction but when you start putting hands on people you are asking for trouble”, he said.
“But I want to make absolutely clear that he is the one that got booted off the pitch.”
Here, we take a look at the rules surrounding the appeal process:
When are clubs permitted to appeal?
Appeals can only be made if a player has been issued a straight red card.
Sendings off for two yellow cards are unable to be appealed.
Who will decide on the appeal?
Usually, three members of the FA’s Independent Regulatory Commission will meet to discuss the appeal.
The members will review the referee’s report, along with video footage of the tackle and any further evidence submitted by the club.
The panel will then consider the relevant laws of the game in relation to serious foul play.
When will Blackpool find out the result of the appeal?
It can vary and often depends how many other cases are also being heard. With Blackpool not in action until next Saturday, there’s not as much urgency as there would be if Michael Appleton’s side were in midweek action.
Could an extra game be added to Carey’s ban?
If the panel rebuffed Blackpool’s appeal and deemed it to be ‘frivolous’ then Carey could be hit with an additional game.
What games will Carey miss if the appeal is rejected?
The 21-year-old would miss this weekend’s home clash against Bristol City, as well as the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, August 31 and the trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, September 4.