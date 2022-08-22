How close is Kevin Stewart to returning from injury for Blackpool?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Appleton confirmed Patino is facing around four weeks out with swelling of the ankle, while Fiorini could be sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matters were made even worse on Saturday when Sonny Carey was shown a straight red card during Blackpool’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Burnley.

While it’s yet to be confirmed, and the Seasiders could appeal, it’s likely the 21-year-old will be handed a three-game ban as punishment.

That leaves Appleton with Kenny Dougall, Callum Connolly and Matty Virtue as the only natural central midfielders fit and available to the Seasiders.

While Pool are already working in the transfer market to help find a solution, many fans have also queried how far away Stewart and Anderson are from returning as they could also lighten the problem.

Kevin Stewart hasn't kicked a football for Blackpool since the final day of last season

But speaking recently, Appleton revealed they’re unlikely to be back in contention for the first-team squad until mid-September at the earliest.

Providing an update on his long-term absentees, which also includes Luke Garbutt and Jake Beesley, Pool’s head coach said: “They’re getting there, but I still think those guys are at least a month or so away.

“I think Garbs is probably the closest, he might be back before the end of the month but the rest of them…you’re talking mid to late September and possibly even October with the likes of Keshi.”

Stewart hasn’t featured for Blackpool since the final day of last season after suffering a stress fracture of the foot during the summer.

Like Stewart, Beesley is also out with a stress fracture of the foot, a setback he suffered right at the start of pre-season. However, as of the last update, he’s still wearing a protective boot.