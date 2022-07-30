Keshi Anderson misses out as Blackpool hand debuts to three new players for Reading opener

It’s understood the midfielder has picked up an injury and now joins seven Blackpool players already on the sidelines.

Birthday box Chris Maxwell is also left off the bench with a knock, while Doug Tharme, Richard Keogh, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

Michael Appleton hands debuts to three new recruits in Dominic Thompson, Rhys Williams and Lewis Fiorini.

Williams gets the nod in the centre of defence in the absence of Richard Keogh, who misses out with a groin problem.

Thompson is preferred to Luke Garbutt at left-back in his first outing since signing permanently from Brentford.

Fiorini features in a three-man midfield alongside Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey, while Jerry Yates is given the role on the left of Blackpool’s front three, which also features Josh Bowler and Gary Madine.

As for Reading, former Seasiders Joe Lumley and Tom Ince are named in their starting line-up.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Fiorini, Virtue, Carey, Bowler, Yates, Madine

Subs: Moore, Thorniley, Garbutt, Dougall, Hamilton, Lubala, Lavery

Reading: Lumley, McIntyre, Holmes, Yiadom, Guinness-Walker, Fornah, Hendrick, Hoilett, Ejaria, Ince, Meite

Subs: Bouzanis, Abrefa, Clarke, Leavy, Scott, Long, Ehibhatiomhan