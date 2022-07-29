Blackpool v Reading: Live updates from the first game of the Championship season

Paul Ince's Reading side are first up for Blackpool at Bloomfield Road tomorrow

“I had a fantastic time at Blackpool and enjoyed my time there under Karl Oyston,” Ince said.

“It’s always nice to go back to your old clubs… but this is all about us trying to go there and trying to do a job.

“We’re in a positive mood and the lads are in great spirit. We’ll go up to Blackpool looking for a result.

“We know where we are as a club and the challenges we’re facing. And we also know that if we play right, with spirit and togetherness, we can achieve better than we did last year. We don’t want to be in a relegation fight – we want to go as far as we can.

“So for me as a manager, I’ll make sure we have targets to achieve. And when we reach those targets, where do we go next.

“Now we have to pull together, have a positive vibe. We have to keep believing and not get despondent if we lose a couple of games – there’s 46 games. If we pull together, who knows how far that can take us?