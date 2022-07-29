Blackpool v Reading: Live updates from the first game of the Championship season

Paul Ince and son Tom are back in town as the Seasiders look to kick off the 2022/23 campaign with a victory.
Blackpool v Reading LIVE
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Reading
- Seasiders host Paul Ince’s Royals in first game of the season
- Michael Appleton hoping to get second spell off to a positive start
- Richard Keogh an injury doubt
Callum Connolly swings in a dangerous cross from the right which debutant Dom Thompson almost gets a header to at the back post.
KICK OFF
Former Seasider Tom Ince gets the game and the new season underway.
Analysis
Appleton hands starts to three debutants in Rhys Williams, Dominic Thompson and Lewis Fiorini.
Williams gets the nod in the centre of defence in the absence of Richard Keogh, who misses out with a groin problem.
Thompson is preferred to Luke Garbutt at left-back in his first outing since signing permanently from Brentford.
Fiorini features in a three-man midfield alongside Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey, while Keshi Anderson also misses out through injury.
Jerry Yates is given the role on the left of Blackpool’s front three, which also features Josh Bowler and Gary Madine.
James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Doug Tharme, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined, while Chris Maxwell is left off the bench after picking up a knock in midweek.
As for Reading, former Seasiders Joe Lumley and Tom Ince are named in their starting line-up.
The Reading side
Here’s how Pool line up
It’s July and it’s raining, which seems all sorts of wrong for the first day of a new season.
But competitive football is back and that’s all that matters, as Michael Appleton aims to kick-off his second spell in the Bloomfield Road hotseat with a victory.
How will the Seasiders line up?
With Richard Keogh an injury doubt, that will provide an opportunity for either Rhys Williams or Jordan Thorniley to partner Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence.
Should he start, Williams won’t be the only debutant with Dominic Thompson, Lewis Fiorini and Theo Corbeanu all in the frame.
It will be interesting to see who gets the nod in the deeper central midfielder’s role, with Matty Virtue and Kenny Dougall both competing for that spot.
Callum Connolly would be a good fit for that position but he’s likely to be required at right-back to fill in for Jordan Gabriel, who remains sidelined having not featured at all in pre-season.
Judging by pre-season, Gary Madine is likely to get the nod to lead the line ahead of Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates, but you never know.
How are today’s opponents shaping up?
Given today’s game is the first of the season, there’s an element of unknown about the opponents.
Saying that, the Seasiders boasted an impressive record against the Royals last season, winning home and away and scoring seven in the process.
But how are Paul Ince’s side shaping up ahead of the new season?
The Gazette caught up with BBC Radio Berkshire’s Reading commentator Tim Dellor to find out.
Paul Ince’s pre-match quotes
“I had a fantastic time at Blackpool and enjoyed my time there under Karl Oyston,” Ince said.
“It’s always nice to go back to your old clubs… but this is all about us trying to go there and trying to do a job.
“We’re in a positive mood and the lads are in great spirit. We’ll go up to Blackpool looking for a result.
“We know where we are as a club and the challenges we’re facing. And we also know that if we play right, with spirit and togetherness, we can achieve better than we did last year. We don’t want to be in a relegation fight – we want to go as far as we can.
“So for me as a manager, I’ll make sure we have targets to achieve. And when we reach those targets, where do we go next.
“Now we have to pull together, have a positive vibe. We have to keep believing and not get despondent if we lose a couple of games – there’s 46 games. If we pull together, who knows how far that can take us?
“Last season, we started to close the gap between us and the fans – that’s great and our fans came to see us because we gave it our all. That’s one of the priorities this year: give it your all, and see what happens.”