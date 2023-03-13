When tickets for Blackpool's derby day trip to Preston North End go on sale

The Seasiders make the short trip down the M55 on Saturday, April 1 to face their fierce rivals at Deepdale.

The game kicks off at 12.30pm and will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Blackpool will be looking to complete the double over Ryan Lowe’s side having beaten them 4-2 at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season.

The Seasiders have confirmed they have been allocated 2,200 tickets for the game and will first go on sale to season ticket holders who have attended at least three away matches from Wednesday, March 15.

Subject to availability, tickets will go on general sale on Monday, March 20.

Tickets are priced at £28 for adults, £20 for seniors (65+), £20 for young adults (19-24), £10 for juniors (11-18) and £5 for Under-11s.

Blackpool will take up one half of the Bill Shankly Kop, with the other half taken up by home supporters.

In a statement, PNE said: “Due to segregation, the total allocation for this fixture will be approximately 20,000, with 2,200 of those tickets allocated to Blackpool supporters in the Bill Shankly Kop.”

Preston were given 2,082 tickets for the Bloomfield Road clash back in October, just under 100 fewer than last season.

The Seasiders will be desperate to make amends for last season’s poor display at Deepdale, where they were beaten 1-0.

