News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against QPR as trio come into contention

Mick McCarthy could have a few more options at his disposal for Blackpool’s crucial clash against QPR tomorrow night.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
36 minutes ago

The 64-year-old confirmed Keshi Anderson is in contention to make his squad while both Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda are also available after a line was drawn under their recent disciplinary issue.

Gary Madine, however, is to miss out as a result of the knee injury he suffered against Bristol City on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s game, McCarthy hinted there would be at least a “couple” of changes to his side.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up against QPR...

The Seasiders will need to be much improved from their drab display at Ashton Gate on Saturday

1. Improvements needed

The Seasiders will need to be much improved from their drab display at Ashton Gate on Saturday

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Maxwell could do little about Bristol City's goals on Saturday. Despite not wearing the armband, he's still one of the main leaders inside the dressing room.

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

Maxwell could do little about Bristol City's goals on Saturday. Despite not wearing the armband, he's still one of the main leaders inside the dressing room.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Andy Lyons will be pushing to get back in the side, but Gabriel did okay on Saturday and looks pretty fresh.

3. RB - Jordan Gabriel

Andy Lyons will be pushing to get back in the side, but Gabriel did okay on Saturday and looks pretty fresh.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
The centre-back was Blackpool's standout performer at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

The centre-back was Blackpool's standout performer at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Mick McCarthyBlackpoolQPRGary MadineKeshi AndersonIan PovedaSeasidersBristol City