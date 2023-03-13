Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against QPR as trio come into contention
Mick McCarthy could have a few more options at his disposal for Blackpool’s crucial clash against QPR tomorrow night.
The 64-year-old confirmed Keshi Anderson is in contention to make his squad while both Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda are also available after a line was drawn under their recent disciplinary issue.
Gary Madine, however, is to miss out as a result of the knee injury he suffered against Bristol City on Saturday.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s game, McCarthy hinted there would be at least a “couple” of changes to his side.
