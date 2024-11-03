When the FA Cup second round draw takes place as Blackpool book their spot alongside the likes of Wigan Athletic and Stockport County
Sonny Carey gave the Seasiders the lead during the first half with his superb hit from distance, before doubling the advantage heading into the final moments of the tie.
Elsewhere, Wigan Athletic and Stockport County were among the other League One teams to progress, while there were defeats for Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers.
Fans don’t have too long to wait to discover their next opponent, with the draw set to take place later today (November 3).
Teams will find out who they will face during the FA Cup highlights show on BBC Two, which starts at 6.15pm.
Meanwhile, the draw itself is expected to commence around 7.45pm, with Blackpool being ball 37.
The second round is scheduled to take place between November 29 and December 2.