Blackpool booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sonny Carey gave the Seasiders the lead during the first half with his superb hit from distance, before doubling the advantage heading into the final moments of the tie.

Elsewhere, Wigan Athletic and Stockport County were among the other League One teams to progress, while there were defeats for Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans don’t have too long to wait to discover their next opponent, with the draw set to take place later today (November 3).

Teams will find out who they will face during the FA Cup highlights show on BBC Two, which starts at 6.15pm.

Meanwhile, the draw itself is expected to commence around 7.45pm, with Blackpool being ball 37.

The second round is scheduled to take place between November 29 and December 2.