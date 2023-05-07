When Blackpool must announce their retained list following the end of the Championship season

There’s nothing at stake for Stephen Dobbie’s side given their relegation was confirmed last week with the 3-2 defeat to Millwall.

Attention will quickly turn to summer recruitment and contract deliberations once the final whistle is blown at Carrow Road.

Clubs must notify players as to whether or not they are being retained by the third Saturday of May, which falls on May 20 this year.

However, the majority of clubs will publish their lists – often on their official websites – long before this date.

Monday’s opponents Norwich City, for example, announced their retained list on Friday night.

Clubs that finish in the play-offs are inevitably given longer to submit their lists and have until four days after their last match to do so.

Jordan Thorniley is one of several players out of contract this summer

The EFL then publishes the lists by the second Saturday in June, which falls on June 10.

There promises to be a big turnover of players at Bloomfield Road given 17 players see their contracts expire at the end of the campaign. Thirteen of these players, however, do have 12-month options on their deals.

Nevertheless, there’s still bound to be plenty of ins and outs as part of a major summer of change on and off the field.

Jordan Thorniley, Curtis Nelson and Keshi Anderson are three key players that are out of contact at the end of the season and have no options.