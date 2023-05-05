According to London News Online, the Seasiders are keeping tabs on AFC Wimbledon forward Zach Robinson.

They’re not the only ones to hold interest though, with Bolton Wanderers, Hull City and Reading also linked.

Robinson has spent this season on loan in the Scottish Championship with Dundee, who are managed by former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer.

The 20-year-old has excelled north of the border, netting 12 goals and recording five assists in 32 appearances.

The striker sits fifth in the Scottish Championship scoring charts to help Dundee sit on the brink of promotion to the SPL.

Bowyer’s men face a winner-takes-all clash against second-placed Queen’s Park tonight. As it stands, Dundee top the league by two points.

Robinson in action for Wimbledon last year

Dundee could also be in the running for Robinson’s signature if they secure promotion.

Robinson, who made his Wimbledon debut in 2019, signed a new deal with the Dons last summer but only has a year left on his current contract.

The speculation comes after Blackpool were also linked with Northern Irish striker Lee Bonis.

The Daily Mail claim the Seasiders are keeping an eye on the 23-year-old, who has fired in 15 goals in 33 appearances for Larne this season.

His goals have been crucial in helping his side claim a first league title in their 134-year history.

It’s claimed Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic are also keeping tabs on the forward.