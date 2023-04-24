News you can trust since 1873
Transfer rumour: Blackpool linked with Northern Irish striker alongside Birmingham City, Portsmouth & Wigan

Blackpool are one of four clubs taking an interest in Northern Irish striker Lee Bonis, according to reports.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST
The Daily Mail claim the Seasiders are keeping an eye on the 23-year-old, who has fired in 15 goals in 33 appearances for Larne this season.

His goals have been crucial in helping his side claim a first league title in their 134-year history.

It’s claimed Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic are also keeping tabs on the forward.

It’s understood Larne are after £300,000 for their star man, who is currently being tipped for a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad.

This would represent a quick profit for Larne, who bought Bonis from Portadown for £100,000 only a year ago.

Bonis was a target for Michael Appleton in 2021 while he was manager of Lincoln City, the summer after the Imps had been beaten in the League One play-off final by the Seasiders.

Bonis pictured while playing for former club Portadown. Picture: PressEye Ltd.Bonis pictured while playing for former club Portadown. Picture: PressEye Ltd.
Bonis pictured while playing for former club Portadown. Picture: PressEye Ltd.

It was reported at the time that a move didn’t materialise as Portadown upped their demands at the last minute and the Imps were unwilling to match the fee.

That summer the striker also spent time on trial in England with Burnley.

Bonis, who has previously represented Northern Ireland at Under-21 level, also bagged 15 goals during his one season with hometown club Portadown.

The Seasiders have already had success buying from Northern Ireland having snapped up Shayne Lavery on a free transfer in 2021.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped by Northern Ireland on 15 occasions, is out of contract this summer albeit the club do hold the option to activate a further 12 months on his deal.

The former Linfield man has been sidelined with an injury since February but returned to training at the back end of last week.

It’s now hoped the forward, who was hoping to feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly today, could play some role in Blackpool’s final two games of the season.

Lavery enjoyed a strong debut season at Bloomfield Road, scoring 10 goals in 40 appearances.

But it’s been much tougher this time around, notching just two further goals in tangerine.

