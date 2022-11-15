What's the latest on the future of Sheffield Wednesday's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru following Blackpool's summer interest?

The Seasiders had bids knocked back for the 21-year-old during the summer window, with their last offer believed to be just under £1m, but the Owls held firm.

Manager Darren Moore, meanwhile, insisted his side had no intention of selling their midfielder even though his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The two parties have yet to agree terms, sparking concern among Wednesday fans that Dele-Bashiru will sign a pre-contract with a club outside England in January.

Our sister paper the Sheffield Star is now reporting Dutch giants PSV are interested in Dele-Bashiru’s services, following on from interest from Turkish sides Besiktas and Antalyaspor.

It’s also claimed there are “key elements” in the contract talks that have yet to be resolved.

Dele-Bashiru explained earlier this season that he would definitely be open to staying at Hillsborough if the deal was right.

When asked if he’d like to remain in Yorkshire, he said: “Definitely. If the right deal comes then I’d definitely be interested in signing.

“Darren and I haven’t really spoken about a new deal. We’ve just spoken about this season, what I can add to the team, what I can improve on – and me and him are both on the same page.

“I’m not focusing on any of that. I just want to play football and right now I’m happy where I am. I honestly just concentrate on the football.

“All that’s happening is behind the scenes; I’m not really interested in all that.”

The box-to-box midfielder has made 17 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit this term, scoring five times.

Dele-Bashiru, who has also been linked with Bristol City and Norwich City in the past, made 25 appearances last season on the Owls’ way to the play-off semi-final.

While Dele-Bashiru is well thought of by Moore, he often found himself in and out of the side last season and has struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot.

He’s said to be a raw central midfielder with bags of potential – and known for his powerful breaks from the middle of the park.