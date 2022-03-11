What are the chances of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest target Josh Bowler signing a new deal with Blackpool?

After Marvin Ekpiteta put pen to paper on a new contract this week, it led to supporters suggesting Bowler could be the next to agree to longer terms.

However, given the interest in the winger, the Seasiders might have a fight on their hands to keep their star man beyond the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowler was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the January transfer window, with both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest showing interest.

In recent weeks, following a sparkling run of form which has included six goals in eight games, it’s been reported that Premier League clubs Brentford, Leicester City, Norwich City and Wolves are now keeping an eye on the winger.

Bowler’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but the club do hold an option to extend by 12 months.

“We’ll announce new contracts if there are new contracts to announce,” Mansford told The Gazette.

Josh Bowler is bound to attract more interest during the summer transfer window

“It’s a real credit to Josh how he’s handled himself after a lot of speculation in January. He deserves a lot of credit.

“As Critch said recently, he’s outperforming a lot of his peer group in the division statistically and he’s got six goals in his last eight games now.

“He will attract interest and we have good dialogue with Josh and his representatives. We’ll have to keep everyone updated as to how things go.”

Bowler isn’t the only player the Seasiders whose deal runs out at the end of the season, albeit with a 12-month option.

The likes of Keshi Anderson, Richard Keogh, Gary Madine, Jordan Thorniley and Grant Ward are also in the same boat.

Heading into the final months of the campaign, Pool will now be mulling over their options ahead of next season.

“As soon as there’s any news on any of our players then people will know about it,” Mansford added.