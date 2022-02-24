Brentford, Leicester City, Norwich City and Wolves 'join race' for Blackpool star Josh Bowler

TEAMtalk is claiming that top flight side Leicester City have joined the race to acquire the signature of the 22-year-old.

It’s understood the Foxes are eyeing a summer overhaul under Brendan Rodgers, who is coming under increasing pressure following a disappointing campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been reported that Bowler is one of the players the East Midlands side might look to bring in to freshen up their squad for next season.

It’s also claimed Brentford, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have sent scouts to watch Bowler in recent weeks.

Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth showed strong interest in signing Bowler during the January transfer window.

The saga went right down to the final hours of deadline day, but the Seasiders managed to keep hold of their star man.

Bowler was on the scoresheet again at Loftus Road last night

Some reports suggested offers as high as £3m were received for Bowler on deadline day.

Bowler, who scored his fourth goal in his last six games during last night’s defeat to QPR, is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, the Seasiders do hold the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Bowler has appeared in every league game under Neil Critchley this season, starting 23 and coming off the bench 10 times.

He’s scored six times in all competitions and also has a handful of assists.

Speaking earlier this month, Critchley spoke to The Gazette about the January interest from Bournemouth and Forest and why a move didn’t go through.

“You’ve got to know your own player’s value first and foremost,” he said.

“We didn’t want one of our best players to be leaving the club without being able to replace him as well, so timing is crucial.”