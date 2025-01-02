Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winter transfer window is officially underway - with an important month in store for Blackpool.

At the halfway stage of the League One season, the Seasiders sit 15th in the table on 29 points, and are in need of some additional recruits in key areas.

Following his side’s 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town on New Year’s Day, Steve Bruce spoke about transfer matters for the first time since the window got underway.

“There’s nothing to report straight away, we’re hoping we can do a little bit of business,” he said.

“There’s a mixture (of loans and permanent deals). We can’t do many loans because of what we’ve already got, so we’re mindful of that.

“We’re looking to see if we can strengthen the team if we can, but as we all know in January, it becomes very difficult because teams don’t want to lose their best players.

“Maybe (there’ll be something before the weekend), we’ll see.”

Blackpool could also face outgoings this month, including a number of their loanees - who could potentially be recalled by their parent clubs.

The Seasiders currently have Harry Tyrer (Everton) Odel Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town) and Dom Ballard (Southampton) in their ranks, with the quartet experiencing differing fortunes.

Bruce admits he’s not looking to lose anyone as the different recall windows for those players approaches.

“It’s usually the middle of the month - if loans aren’t going too well then the parent club has the chance to recall them,” he added.

“We’ll be working on all sorts over the next week or so. We don’t want to let many go, we want to strengthen, but there might be one or two that will change, and it just happens.”