Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce was left frustrated by another disappointing afternoon at Bloomfield Road for Blackpool as they drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Apter’s stunning second half strike was cancelled out by a Tom Bloxham goal heading into the latter stages, to leave the Seasiders with just two league wins at home this season at the halfway point.

On the back of an impressive display in a 0-0 draw away to Birmingham City at the weekend, Bruce admits improvements are required for his side to stop taking steps back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re all disappointed because of how well we’ve played at St Andrew’s,” he said.

“We’ve got that annoying habit of playing well and then not sustaining it, especially at home, which is deeply frustrating.

“Teams are coming and sitting deep against us, and we’re finding it difficult to create something going forward.

“Too often it happens at home and it’s a cause for concern. We haven’t played well enough, we were a long way short. Fair play to them who came with a game plan, they defended very well. It was a frustrating day, and we didn’t have enough craft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One little bit of magic scores us the goal, but too often we gave the ball away cheaply and didn’t play well enough on the day.

“It’s a frustrating afternoon for every one of us because the team has played so well away from home. We’ll have to improve that’s for sure.

“We’ve given the ball away so cheaply, and unfortunately we’ve given it away too often in a game where you need to look after it better.

“Just when you think the goals column is looking healthy, we’ve given a poor goal away, which is something we’ve not done in the last six games.

“We made lots of mistakes with a lot of people. We didn’t retain the ball well enough, didn’t move it quickly enough, and didn’t move it forward as often as I would’ve liked.”