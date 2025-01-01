'Wasteful' and 'flat' - Blackpool player ratings from frustrating draw with Shrewsbury Town

Rob Apter smashed home a superb second half shot from the edge of the box to give the Seasiders the lead during the second half. Substitute CJ Hamilton made an instant impact off the bench, providing the assist from the left side on his return from injury.

The winger was also at fault for the Shews’ equaliser, losing the ball in a dangerous area, before Tom Bloxham made his way into the box to fire a shot across the face of goal into the bottom corner.

It proved to be another frustrating afternoon for Steve Bruce’s side on the Fylde Coast, with only two league wins under their belt in front of their own fans this season, with the last coming back in September.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Harry Tyrer- 7 Harry Tyrer was on hand to make a good save from a Mal Benning shot at the end of the first half. There wasn't much the Everton loanee could do about the eventual goal.

Odel Offiah- 6 The defence were pretty solid on the whole throughout, with Odel Offiah doing well with a number of situations down the right.

Matthew Pennington- 6 Like Offiah, there wasn't too much wrong with Matthew Pennington's performance, but there will be a frustration with the Seasiders' defensive lapse heading into the latter stages.

Olly Casey- 6 Olly Casey has been firm throughout the season for Blackpool.