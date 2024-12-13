'We'll look at it:' Blackpool boss issues latest on goalkeeper battle involving Everton loanee as the transfer window approaches
Since the departure of Dan Grimshaw in the summer, there’s been a constant battle to be number one in the Seasiders goal.
Harry Tyrer was brought in on loan from Everton back in August and has competed with Richard O’Donnell, but both players have been at fault with errors at various times.
The Premier League youngster has been given the green light in recent weeks, but his fortunes haven’t really improved, with a goal conceded from beyond the halfway line in his last outing away to Shrewsbury.
Bruce says he won't be rushed in any area when the January transfer window opens, but knows Blackpool may be forced to make a decision by factors beyond their control.
“We’ve got a young one on loan from Everton, who has got a lot of talent, but with youth comes mistakes,” he said.
“Then we’ve got an older one who is waiting. If you’re going to have a number one then you need him to be pushed.
“We’ve got competition with the two of them, and at the moment the young one has the jersey, so let’s see who I pick on Saturday.
“I think it has to be an area to be considered in January. Tyrer is on loan from Everton so anything can happen there so we’ll look at it. January is a difficult market, and I won’t be rushed into it - I never have been.
“If there’s one that can make a difference then we’ll take a look because eventually he’ll go back and we’ll have to address it.”
