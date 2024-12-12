Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce admits things are looking more positive on the injury front heading into the festive period.

The Seasiders are set to welcome both Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes back to action this weekend, as they make the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to take on Reading.

Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn are also in contention to play again, after the pair missed the recent 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town through suspension.

Beyond that, Bruce admits a few more players are also set to return to full training in the near future, after a difficult few months with a high number of absentees.

“It’s slightly improved,” he said.

“We’ll be trying to get the main three or four back in the next two weeks. We’ll hopefully get them back on the grass one after the other. We’ll hopefully see the likes of (Elkan) Baggott, (Sonny) Carey and CJ (Hamilton).

“Jordan Rhodes is part of the plan (for this weekend), and (Hayden) Coulson is available. All of a sudden I’ve got 20 players to choose from, and I’m going to have to disappoint two people who aren’t even going to travel.

“We’re edging towards getting a lot of people back. There’s no quiet month in League One, the games come thick and fast, so we’ll need the full squad to give us that cover.

“The brutal reality is we’ve not been able to do what we’ve wanted to with the injuries - we’ve not been able to cope, but all of a sudden we’re looking in the right direction.

“Two or three weeks ago I hadn’t known anything like it, when we had 10 to 12 people missing. It was too many, and you could argue four or five of them could be in the team.”