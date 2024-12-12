Blackpool striker hit with new injury concern after consistent run of games
The 21-year-old made the move to Salford City on loan in the summer, and has been a consistent starter for the The Ammies in League Two so far this season.
In 18 appearances in all competitions, the forward has scored two times and provided one assist.
In a blow to Karl Robinson’s side, the Gazette understands Kouassi is now set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.
The same problem hindered him at Bloomfield Road last season, with surgery required at the start of the summer after missing the end of the campaign with the Seasiders.
Kouassi started his career with Sutton United, scoring four goals in 46 outings for The Us.
Following the conclusion of his contract at Gander Green Lane, he made the move to the Fylde Coast last August.
Throughout his first campaign, the striker had the biggest impact in cup competitions, with a hat-trick against Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy contributing to his five goals.
